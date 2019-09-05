Police catch suspect shortly after Kansas bank robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the US Bank at 719 SW Kansas Avenue in Topeka on a report of a robbery that had just occurred to the business, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

Upon arrival Officers learned a subject entered the business demanded money and then

fled the area on foot. A description of the subject was broadcast to other officers in the area.

A short time later a subject matching suspect’s description was located near 6th and Harrison Street and was taken into custody without incident, according to Beightel.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation responded and is the lead investigating agency on this robbery. Police have not released the suspect’s name and requested charges in the case.