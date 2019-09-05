Barton Men and Women pick up wins at Garden City

bartonsports.com

Barton Men 3 Garden City 0

The Barton men’s soccer team got off to a solid start in conference play Wednesday evening in the quest for their tenth league title by registering a 3-0 road victory over Garden City Community College.

The victory improves the Cougars to 2-0-1 on the season while dropping Garden City to 1-2-0 on the early season. Barton will have a couple days off before returning home for a brief two-game homestead over the weekend beginning Saturday with Western Texas College before concluding Sunday against Rose State College. Kick-off times for both contests slated for 4:30 p.m. at the Cougar Soccer Complex.

Baron Women 6 Garden City 0

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team picked up their first victory of the season Wednesday evening as six different players rattled the net in the 6-0 win at Garden City Community College.

Improving to 1-3 on the year, the conference opening victory dealt Garden City its fourth straight loss to begin the season. The Cougars’ will look to carry the momentum into its next matchup on Saturday in a key early season Jayhawk West 2:00 p.m. kick-off hosting the 2-1 Blue Dragons of Hutchinson Community College at the Cougar Soccer Complex.