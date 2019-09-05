Kan. woman found strangled in alley in August has died

HUTCHINSON— A woman found beaten and unconscious in an alley in Hutchinson August 24 has died.

According to the Reno County Attorney’s office, 29-year-old Lora Stratton died at a Wichita hospital. She never regained consciousness.

Senior District Attorney Thomas Stanton says he will be filing a motion amending charges against 24-year-old Isaac G. Ervin to first-degree murder.

Stanton says no additional charges are anticipated at this time against the co-defendant, 22-year-old Delshay Visonhaler, who is charged with one count of reckless aggravated battery and one count of obstruction.

Ervin is expected to make an appearance before Judge Joe McCarville for a status hearing on Sept. 18. Stanton says the amended charges will be brought against the defendant at that time.