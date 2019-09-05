Friday Weather

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 88. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind 6 to 11 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Southeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 87.