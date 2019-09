Dakota’s Deals – Thurs. Sept. 5th

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2019

1. GIRLS, BOYS, ADULT BIKES FOR SALE

5 DOORS FOR SALE

BABY WALKER FOR SALE

GO KART AND TRUCK TOPPER (FORD RANGER) FOR SALE

LOOKING FOR FURNITURE TO BUY

620-617-0231

2. 1948 STUDABAKER CHAMPION FOR SALE 50,000 MILES ON IT RUNS GOOD

26 FORD T ROADSTER ALL ORIGINAL

620-640-7432

3. FRAMING NAIL GUN (AIR OPERATED) FOR SALE W/ 3 CASES OF NAILS TO GO WITH IT $75 FOR ALL

785-227-5348

4. CONVECTION OVEN FOR SALE GOOD SHAPE $40

CAST IRON DOUBLE KITCHEN SINK $20

2 END TABLES DARK PRESSED WOOD $5 EACH

792-9559

5. BOAT TRAILER FOR SALE

620-791-8436

6. DINET SET WITH CAPTAIN CHAIRS

78 RECORDS

OLD TIME HAND CRANK RECORD PLAYER

620-586-8009

7. CREDENZA OR BUFFET FOR SALE 3 DRAWERS AND 2 DOORS 40INCHES LONG MADE OUT OF MAPLE.

793-9402

8. TRAILER TIRES FOR SALE GOODYEAR 205 75 15 5X5 BOLT PATTERN

785-324-1248

9. IF YOU NEED SOMETHING SANDBLASTED CALL..

620-791-7510

10. GAZEBO FOR SALE BRAND NEW FROM HOME DEPOT 10X10 $175

792-5433

11. 10 MAN TENT FOR SALE ONLY USED ONCE $85

BROWN LIFT CHAIR FOR SALE

COCATEEL FOR SALE

620-617-3505

12. LARGE PET CARRIER FOR SALE $20

SEVERAL SMALL OAK TREES $4 EACH

620-282-9607

13. 24FT 10INCH SPACING GREAT PLAINS DOUBLE DISC DRILL W/ LIQUID FERTILIZER ASKING $4000

785-303-0645

14. LOOKING FOR A VERY SMALL BUILDING FOR 3 OR 4 CHICKENS

793-2111

15. LOOKING FOR GREAT PYRENEES PUPPIES.

793-2190

16. RADIO FLYER WAGON FOR SALE

10- QUART CANNING JARS FOR SALE

617-1593

17. TRADING POST CLASSIFIED GARAGE SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2019 FROM 3-7PM AT 2731 DRY CREEK GREAT BEND.

Harley Men’s Leathers and clothing like new condition, gas powered lawn equipment, airless paint system used once, home interior items, custom made blinds and drapes, Chiefs and Royals Jackets, misc. items and more!

18. ROCKS FOR SALE DIFFERENT SIZES AND COLORS ATLEAST 70 PIECES.

VARIOUS TOOLS FOR SALE

LOOKING FOR A DOG

LOOKING FOR A HOME DEFENSE WEAPON

620-282-1585

19. 97 FORD RANGER 4 CLY FOR SALE

96 FULL SIZE FORD VAN SEATS 7-8 PEOPLE GREAT CONDITION & NEW TIRES

A COUPLE OF TOPPERS FOR SALE RANGER OR S10, AND A FULL SIZE TRUCK.

792-2916

20. DAYLILIES, IRIS, PEONIES TO GIVEAWAY

620-804-1626

21. 2 LOG RACKS FOR SALE 11 &1/2 10 & 1/2 FT LONG

WOOD BURNING STOVE FOR SALE MADE OUT OF 100 GAL HOT WATER HEATER

160 CONCRETE BLOCKS 8X8X16 FOR SALE MAKE A DEAL

620-804-0064

22. 4 TIRES FOR SALE SIZE 245 50 16 (2 ARE ALMOST NEW)

A COUPLE OF VIOLINS FOR SALE

2 OLD WEEDEATERS FOR SALE MAKE OFFER

786-2008