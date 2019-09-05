Custodian at Kan. high school charged with alleged child sex crime

COWLEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and USD 465 officials are investigating a school janitor for alleged sex crimes.

On Sunday, a parent and student reported to police incidents that took place between the juvenile and an employee at Winfield High School, according to a media release.

Following an investigation, police arrested 21-year-old Brenden Jantzen on a requested charge of indecent liberties with a girl under the age of 16, according to the release.

Jantzen is on the USD 465 staff as a custodian, according to district director of business and finance Tom Fell.

His job duties also included working with the district’s in-school suspension program.

On Wednesday, Jantzen was formally charged and is no longer in custody, according to online court records.

On September 9, theUSD 465 school board will meet and may determine Jantzen’s employment status, according to Fell.

Jantzen is due in court again September 25, according to the county attorney’s office.