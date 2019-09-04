Wednesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler broke the Kansas City home run record with his 39th homer of the season and Ryan O’Hearn hit a game-ending home run as the Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 6-5.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty pitched one-hit ball over eight innings, Marcell Ozuna homered and the St. Louis Cardinals _ with a fluky foul ball-turned-base hit _ beat the San Francisco Giants 1-0. Flaherty carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and dominated with eight strikeouts and a walk. The 23-year-old right-hander threw a career-high 113 pitches, 84 for strikes, and lowered his ERA to 0.90 over his past 11 starts dating to July 7.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — There was a time when fast-paced, air-it-out spread offenses were a novel concept in college football. Kansas State remains decidedly old school. Their ground-based system under new coach Chris Klieman bludgeoned Nicholls State in the opener last weekend. Kansas State hosts Bowling Green on Saturday.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas linebacker Thomas Patrick Barrett has been arrested at a student bar on suspicion of contributing to a child’s misconduct and displaying or possessing a fictitious or fraudulent ID card. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the 20-year-old from Cleveland posted $1,500 bond and was released from jail a couple of hours after his early Sunday arrest at the Jayhawk Cafe, which is commonly known as The Hawk.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Most of Oklahoma’s great running quarterbacks never put up numbers like Jalen Hurts did in the season opener. Hurts ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 4 Oklahoma defeat Houston 49-31. Only Thomas Lott ever ran for more yards in a game from the quarterback position at Oklahoma. It was the first game for Hurts with his new team after transferring from Alabama. Oklahoma hosts South Dakota on Saturday.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The AP Top 25 went 23-0 against unranked teams to open the season, leaving the rankings mostly unchanged with No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama at the top. The Tigers received 54 first-place votes out of 62 in the medial poll, up two from the preseason. The only Top 25 team to lose was Oregon, which slipped to 16 after dropping a thriller to Auburn. The Tigers moved up to 10th.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says projected starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles and pass-rushing linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. will play Saturday when the sixth-ranked Tigers visit No. 9 Texas. Charles and Divinity both were present for warmups before LSU’s season-opening victory over Georgia Southern but did not play. Orgeron has declined to specify why the players were held out. Charles started all 10 games he played last season. Divinity’s five sacks in 2018 tied for the team lead.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Kurt Suzuki capped the largest ninth-inning comeback in Nationals history with a game-ending, three-run homer, helping Washington score seven runs in its final at-bat to beat the New York Mets 11-10. Mets relievers Paul Sewald, Luis Avilan and Edwin Díaz pitched through the meltdown, retiring just one Nationals batter while Washington rallied for its 20th win in 26 games. New York led 10-4 after scoring five runs in the top of the ninth.

NEW YORK (AP) — James Paxton pitched one-hit ball for seven shutout innings, striking out 12 and winning his seventh straight start as the New York Yankees bounced back in a big way, routing the Texas Rangers 10-1. Gary Sánchez hit two home runs, Edwin Encarnación added a two-run drive in his return from the injured list, and Didi Gregorius and Brett Gardner also connected. The five homers came a day after Mike Minor and the Texas bullpen ended New York’s streak of 220 games without being shut out.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bryce Harper drove in his 100th run with a single, J.T. Realmuto had a pair of hits and a sacrifice fly, and the Philadelphia Phillies won their third in a row, 6-2 over the Cincinnati Reds. The Phillies began the day 2½ games behind the Cubs for the final NL wild card.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows homered, seven Tampa Bay relievers combined on a five-hitter and the playoff-contending Rays blanked the Baltimore Orioles 2-0 to split a doubleheader. The Rays, who began the day with a slight lead atop the AL wild-card race, had their five-game winning streak stopped with a 4-2 loss in the opener. The first game of the twinbill was originally scheduled for Wednesday night, but was moved up in advance as a precaution for Hurricane Dorian.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Serena Williams was not troubled one bit by the right ankle she rolled in her previous match. She didn’t get much resistance from her opponent, either. Looking as dominant as can be, Williams moved just fine and powered her way into the U.S. Open semifinals by overwhelming 18th-seeded Wang Qiang of China 6-1, 6-0 in a mere 44 minutes to move closer to a 24th Grand Slam singles trophy.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Atlanta 7 Toronto 2

Final Milwaukee 4 Houston 2

Final Chi Cubs 6 Seattle 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 4 Tampa Bay 2 (1st game)

Final Tampa Bay 2 Baltimore 0 (2nd game)

Final N-Y Yankees 10 Texas 1

Final Chi White Sox 6 Cleveland 5

Final Minnesota 6 Boston 5

Final Kansas City 6 Detroit 5

Final Oakland 7 L-A Angels 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 6 Cincinnati 2

Final St. Louis 1 San Francisco 0

Final Washington 11 N-Y Mets 10

Final Miami 5 Pittsburgh 4 (10 Innings)

Final Arizona 2 San Diego 1

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Colorado 3