Thursday Weather

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 95. South southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 6 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.