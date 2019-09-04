Great Bend Post

Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show ” hosted by Dakota Tucker.  Guests include the animal care specialists from the Animal Medical Center in Great Bend. 

9A-10A           Trading Post hosted by Dakota Tucker

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

11A-11:30     “County Edition” hosted by Steve Webster.  Guests include Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir.

11:303:30     Major League Baseball – Detroit Tigers @ Kansas City Royals 

3:304P          Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P             ESPN Radio – “Spain & Company” 

9P-MID           ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”

 