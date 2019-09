ELLIS COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2006 Chevy S10 pickup driven by Vance L. Hockersmith, 15, Victoria, was southbound on 370th one mile west of Walker.

The driver lost control and rolled the vehicle into the north ditch.

EMS transported Hockersmith to Hays Medical Center. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.