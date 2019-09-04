Superintendent outlines the plan for ‘yes or no’ result from school bond issue

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Great Bend school district does not have to wait much longer to find out if a $44.87 million bond passed to help with renovations to its entire district. The mail-in ballots were sent to registered voters August 20, and are due back to the Barton County Clerk’s Office by noon Thursday, Sept. 5.

In his interview on Room 428 on 1590 KVGB that aired Sept. 3, USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says if the bond passes, the next step will be to work more with the architect SJCF.

“We would get more details and set up plans,” Thexton said. “The bond sales that would take place after that involves a lot of work on the finance side of things.”

Thexton estimated the total renovations to take two years to complete, weather permitting.

“If the bond passes, you would see work start next spring and really heavy next summer,” said Thexton.

Renovations include new entrances to elementary schools, new sixth-grade classroom wing at the middle school, turf field at the middle school, storm shelters at the high school, remodeling the Washington Education Center, and building a new Transportation, Maintenance, and Grounds building at the District Education Center site.

Thexton noted if the school bond issue does not pass, the district and school board will have to reevaluate their plans.

“We’d have to step back and find out what issues are first and foremost in everyone’s mind,” Thexton said. “We’d go to the board and come up with a plan on what to do next.”

Learn more about the school bond issue at greatbendschools.net.