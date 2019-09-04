Road construction started on SW 70 Road in Barton County

The construction of two new concrete drainage structures on SW 70 Road, approximately two miles west of Pawnee Rock, started Tuesday.

SW 70 Road will be closed between SW 130 Avenue and SW 140 Avenue during construction, with the work is anticipated to be completed in late November.

SW 70 Road is located on the Barton/Pawnee County line and the cost of the project is being split between the two counties. L&M Contractors, Inc., from Great Bend, was awarded the construction project at a bid price of $128,641.

Local traffic will need to find alternate routes during construction due to the removal of the roadway at both construction sites.