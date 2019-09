The Great Bend Panther Booster Club welcomes all fans to a pre-game tailgate from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday night at Memorial Stadium before the Panthers open the season against Andover.

Fans can come to the tented area on the northwest corner of the stadium for their choice of a hamburger or bratwurst, baked beans, chips, cookie and a bottle of water for just $5.00. All proceeds support the student athletes at Great Bend High School.