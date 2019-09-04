Marshall to make major announcement Saturday at the Kansas State Fair

From Congressman Marshall’s Office… Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall and his family will make a major announcement regarding his political future at the Kansas State Fair. The announcement will be held at the House of Capper Saturday at roughly 10 a.m.

“After decades of serving his patients and 3 years in Congress, Congressman Marshall will discuss how he will continue the fight for Kansans and stand with the President,” said Eric Pahls, advisor. “Families, farmers, workers, patients, the unborn and all hard-working Americans have had no greater champion in Congress, and it is more vital now than ever that those Kansas values continue to have a tireless advocate.”

This week, Congressman Marshall will finish his visits to all 105 counties in Kansas since January.