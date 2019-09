BROWN COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 10a.m. Wednesday in Brown County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Chevy Suburban driven by Michael P. McMillan, 70, Fairview, Kansas, was eastbound on U.S. 36 at U.S. 75.

The SUV left the roadway to the south and struck the U.S. 75 bridge pillar.

McMillan was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Chapel Oaks in Hiawatha. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.