Kan. teens jailed for alleged burglary, battering store employee

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody.

Just before 6:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to strong arm robbery call at the US Gas in the 2600 Block of North Hillside in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

At the scene, police found a 49-year-old employee with minor injuries from the robbery.

Investigators have learned that at 5:45p.m., a 15 and a 16-year-old came to the store and purchased drinks. Employees asked the boys to leave because they were loitering and didn’t have guardians with them, according to Davidson.

The teens later returned to the store and battered the employee and damaged property in the store.

Officers responded and searched the area and located the teens in Grove Park and took them into custody, according to Davidson.

Police later learned the boys had been involved in a burglary at 1:30a.m. Tuesday at a market in the 2400 Block of South Seneca. Through that investigation, police learned that a third teen was involved in the earlier burglary. They located him and made an arrest, according to Davidson.

One 16-year-old boy is being held in juvenile detention on requested charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, destruction of property and burglary. The 15-year-old is in juvenile detention on requested charges of aggravated robbery, destruction of property, shoplifting and burglary. The third 16-year-old was arrested on requested charges of burglary.