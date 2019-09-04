Kan. native who found Titanic wreckage is searching for Earhart’s plane

ATCHISON, Kan. —Ocean explorer and Kansas native Dr. Robert Ballard, known for his work to find the wreckage of the Titanic, recently returned from his expedition to find Amelia Earhart’s plane in the South Pacific.

Ballard, 77, who was born in Wichita, spoke to students and others at Atchison High School Tuesday about his life and amazing work.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran hosted the event.

Watch a replay of the lecture and discussion with the team of scientists aboard Ballard’s ship in the ocean.



