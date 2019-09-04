Hutchinson – Dorothy (Ocon) Trevino, 79, passed away September 2, 2019, at Hutchinson Health & Rehab, Hutchinson. She was born April 23, 1940, at Bryan, Texas to Joe & Beatrice (Garcia) Ocon. She married Frank Trevino on August 1, 1966, at Odessa, Texas. He died November 18, 1996.

Coming from Odessa, Texas in 1966, Dorothy was a Great Bend resident. She was a homemaker and a member of Community Christian Church. She enjoyed sewing, word finds, the ID channel and Walker Texas Ranger. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include, four sons, Lee Trevino and wife LaDonnia of Hutchinson, Frank Trevino and wife Evonda, Jessie Trevino and wife Andrea and Richard Trevino, all of Great Bend; two daughters, Mary Hunter and husband Russell of Great Bend and Rosemary Trevino of Hutchinson; two brothers, Jesse Ocon and wife Lupe and Leslie Ocon and wife Linda, both of Odessa, Texas; one sister, Mary Lemon and husband Tanis of Abilene, Texas; 32 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Trevino; and a sister, Josephine Guitan.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Pastor John Hembree presiding. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Dorothy Trevino Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

