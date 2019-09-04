Cop Shop (9/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/3)
Threats / Criminal Threats
At 2:39 p.m. criminal threats were reported at 804 Maple Street.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/3)
Burglary / In Progress
At 6:43 a.m. a subject in a mask getting into his sister’s vehicle and taking cash was reported at 1020 Jackson Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 9:28 a.m. a report of someone cutting the fence and stealing tools at 757 Jefferson Street was made.
Non-Injury Accident
At 9:45 a.m. an accident was reported at 3502 10th Street.
At 12:02 p.m. an accident was reported at 2314 31st Street Apt 10.
At 1:08 p.m. an accident was reported at 8th Street & Stone Street.
Traffic Arrest
At 2:33 p.m. an officer arrested Joshua Bobbit for driving while suspended and other traffic violations in the 2800 block of Morton Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 2:52 p.m. an officer arrested Ismael Dominguez at 1806 12th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 4:38 p.m. someone damaging a storage shed at 1608 Baker Avenue was reported.
Traumatic Injuries
At 5:42 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1204 Warner Road.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:32 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.