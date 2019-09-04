Chamber coffee, ribbon cuttings, and after hours events for Thursday, Sept. 5

Thursday, September 5, 2019

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee

Coffee at 9 a.m. / Program at 9:30 a.m.

United Way of Central Kansas | Jack Kilby Square | 1400 Main St.

United Way of Central Kansas officially kicks off the 2020 Campaign in August. Communities in Barton and Pawnee Counties to “Join Our Camp” – supporting our valued 23 Community Partners through Workplace Campaign, Donor Mailing, Direct Gifts and Advocacy. 99% of all donations remain right here in our communities where the needs are the greatest. Join us to learn how our Community Impact programs bring resources and education to families, children and seniors. In the event of inclement weather, the Coffee will be moved to the Chamber Office at 1125 Williams Street.

Coffee, Refreshments, and Door Prizes.



Ribbon Cutting at 9 a.m.

Just In Time Remodeling | 5000 8th St. Great Bend

Join us for a Ribbon Cutting to celebrate Just In Time Remodeling’s new location at 5000 8th St. The Ribbon Cutting will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5th, 2019.

Owned by Justin Mawhirter, Just In Time Remodeling offers complete kitchen and bathroom remodeling, from start to finish, helping you pick out your new cabinets, flooring, countertops, sink, faucet, and hardware. Based on design taste and budget, Justin will help you create a plan for your new space and promises to keep your job site as clean as possible and to work efficiently, communicating throughout the process to keep you informed.

Ribbon Cutting at 4:45 p.m.

Midwest Movers | The Fieldhouse, 2817 9th St. Great Bend

Join us on Thursday, September 5th for a Ribbon Cutting to welcome new business and chamber member, Midwest Movers, owned by Thomas Rein and Justin Ferguson. The ceremony will take place at 4:45 p.m. at The Fieldhouse, located at 2817 9th St. Great Bend. While you’re there, stick around for our Chamber After Hours beginning inside at 5 p.m.

Chamber Business After Hours from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

DAT Fitness & Beyond Limits Training | The Fieldhouse, 2817 9th St. Great Bend

Join us on September 5th for a Chamber Business After Hours as David Tudor with DAT Fitness and Jessica Milsap, Beyond Limits Training, host us for what is sure to be a fun evening! Enjoy food, drinks, awesome giveaways, including a chance win 3 months of FREE training, and MORE. Workout attire not required!