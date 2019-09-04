Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/3)

BOOKED: Alexander Trevino of Great Bend on Rush County District Court warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a weapon, one way glass x2, bond set at $1,250 C/S.

BOOKED: Ismael Dominguez III on Barton District warrant case for probation violation, bond set at $5,000 C/S. Barton District warrant case for probation violation, bond set at $500 C/S. Barton District warrant for probation violation with bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Joshua Bobbitt on GBMC case for DWS, no insurance, illegal tags, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Brayden Powell of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Antonio Rodriguez of Great Bend on Douglas County District Court warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $4,000 C/S. Douglas County warrant for failure to appear x2 with a $1,000 C/S each. Jewell County District Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $500 cash only. Leavenworth District Court warrant for burglary, theft, criminal damage with no bond. Transferred to Jewell County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Joshua Anderson of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant, posted a $1,123.50 cash bond.

RELEASED: Joshua Bobbitt on GBMC case for DWS, no insurance, illegal tags with a $1,000 bond.

RELEASED: Alexander Lorenzo on Rush County District Court warrant with a $1,000 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Ismael Dominguez III on Barton District warrant case for probation violation, posted $5,000 surety bond. BCDC warrant for probation violation, posted a $500 surety x2.