A brewery to open in downtown Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The economic development is picking up downtown in Great Bend as Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters notified the Great Bend City Council that a brewery will be opening next summer.

The brewery will be called Dry Lake Brewing and will be owned by Kevin Burkey and Ryan Fairchild.

“Ryan (Fairchild) jumped on that building quickly after he knew Brown’s was moving out,” said Peters. “They have been working on getting their funding to fix up the building.”

The brewery will be located in the old Brown’s Shoe Fit store on Main Street. Renovation plans are underway with an opening date planned for the summer of 2020.

“We are so excited to have a brewery in town, especially downtown,” Peters said.