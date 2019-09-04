11/8 Tigers Face Mules in 2019 Season Opener Thursday Night

Two-time defending MIAA Champion Fort Hays State opens its 2019 season on Thursday night (Sept. 5) at Central Missouri. Kickoff is set for 7:05 pm at Walton Stadium in Warrensburg, Mo. The Tigers enter their ninth season under the guidance of head coach Chris Brown, ranked No. 11 in the AFCA Top 25 and No. 8 in the D2Football.com Top 25.

The game is part of the NCAA Division II Showcase, which can be seen live from several local television providers and for FREE on both Facebook and Twitter. See the following link for details on how to watch the game – HOW TO WATCH.

Fort Hays State finished 2018 with an overall record of 9-3. The Tigers went 9-2 in MIAA play to share the conference title with Northwest Missouri State. A year earlier in 2017, the Tigers finished 11-1 overall after going a perfect 11-0 in MIAA play for an outright conference title. The Tigers are 20-4 over the last two seasons, but two of the four losses have been in the NCAA Playoffs. The Tigers were in search of their first-ever NCAA Playoff win in 2017 and 2018, but it remains elusive as they look to get back to the playoffs for a third straight year.

Fort Hays State and Central Missouri face off in the season opener for a second-straight year. Last year’s meeting was a thriller in Hays. FHSU trailed 16-6 with five minutes to go in the game, but rallied for 14 points on a pair of late touchdowns for a 20-16 win. A fumble by UCM deep in its own territory set up the second touchdown. The Tigers capitalized on the turnover and short field to win the game. Both teams held national rankings going into the contest.

This year, Central Missouri is receiving votes in the AFCA Top 25 Poll to open the season. The Mules had the MIAA’s top offense last year, averaging 466.2 total yards per game, but surrendered 398.6 yards per game. FHSU averaged 413.2 yards per game, but had the third-best total defense in the conference allowing 326.1 yards per game. Both FHSU and UCM averaged over 30 points per game last year.

The Tigers and Mules meet for the 16th time overall. UCM holds a 9-6 lead in the all-time series. However, FHSU won four of the last five meetings. FHSU is 5-3 in season openers under head coach Chris Brown and FHSU won its last two season openers that were on the road.

Fort Hays State returns 10 All-MIAA selections from last year, seven on offense and three on defense. The list includes wide receivers Harley Hazlett and Layne Bieberle, tight end Matt Wendelberger, running backs Charles Tigner and D.J. Hickman, offensive lineman Amari Angram-Boldin, kicker/punter Dante Brown, defensive lineman Sterling Swopes, linebacker Kolt Trachsel, and defensive back Tanner Hoekman. Eight of the 10 are seniors this season and seven own multiple All-MIAA selections.