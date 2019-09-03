Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 95. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 91.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.