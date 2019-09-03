Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 95. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.