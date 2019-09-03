Wanted Kansas felon held on $500K bond for alleged murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas felon for murder after a weekend arrest.

On Sunday police arrested 57-year-old James L. Edwards on a requested charge of first-degree murder and a state parole violation, according to the Sedgwick County booking report.

The state reported Edwards as an absconder in July, according to online records from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

He has previous convictions for theft, robbery, criminal possession of a firearm and aggravated battery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

He was booked into jail just before 2a.m. Monday and is being held on a $500,000 bond.