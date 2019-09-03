Voters reject bond issue in USD 373 Newton

HARVEY COUNTY —The final results for USD 373 Newton Bond election results are in and neither question passed.

According to the Harvey County Election office the votes for Question 1 = 3,359 Yes, 4,040 No.

The votes for Question 2 = 2,388 Yes, 4,986 No.

The two questions were to help prepare USD 373 for the future.

The first question ($61,320,000):was an update to Newton High School that included

Safety and security upgrades

A science wing addition

A remodel of the auditorium and district kitchen

A new storm shelter/gym

Remodel of classrooms

Safety and security at Chisholm Middle School and Santa Fe 5/6 Center

Safety and security at the elementary schools

Santa Fe and Chisholm deferred maintenance

Deferred maintenance at all elementary schools

The second question ($24,420,000) was for a new school south of town and would be a kindergarten through sixth-grade building. The building will have three sections so there is room for growth.