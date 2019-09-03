Tuesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright tossed seven scoreless innings and Kolten Wong delivered a run-scoring triple to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-1 win over the San Francisco Giants. Paul DeJong had an RBI single for the Cardinals, who have won 10 of 12. They remain three games ahead of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. Mauricio Dubon hit his first major league homer for San Francisco, which has lost six of seven.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs announced the signing of two-time All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy, two days after he was released by Buffalo and quickly reached an agreement with Kansas City. The Chiefs signed Carlos Hyde in the offseason with the hope he could provide a veteran presence in a young backfield. But he was unproductive in the preseason and was traded to Houston, and Chiefs general manager Brett Veach moved quickly to sign McCoy to a $4 million contract for this season.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — He wasn’t named Oklahoma State’s starting quarterback until right before kickoff last weekend, but redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders enjoyed an impressive debut in the Cowboys’ 52-36 victory at Oregon State. After winning a lengthy QB competition with Hawaii grad transfer Dru Brown, Sanders stepped into the spotlight Friday night and completed 19 of 24 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 109 yards on 13 carries.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) _ The Atlanta Braves have grabbed a 6 ½-game lead over Washington atop the NL East by earning their fifth consecutive win. Josh Donaldson and Johan Camargo hit two-run homers to support Mike Soroka in the Braves’ 6-3 victory over the Blue Jays. The Nationals absorbed a 7-3 loss to the New York Mets as Noah Syndergaard struck out 10 while scattering three hits over seven shutout innings.

UNDATED (AP) _ Minnesota’s lead in the AL Central remains over the Cleveland Indians. The Twins pulled out a 4-3 win over the Tigers on Max Kepler’s two-run single in the eighth inning. Carlos Santana crushed his team-leading 32nd home run and Franmil Reyes hit a three-run double in the Indians’ 11-3 pounding of the Chicago White Sox.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Mike Minor and two relievers became the first pitchers in 221 tries to shut out the New York Yankees as Texas rolled to a 7-0 victory in the Bronx. Jose Trevino, Delino DeShields and Shin-Soo Choo homered to back Minor, who is 12-8 after allowing five hits over 7 1/3 innings. Masahiro Tanaka took the loss after allowing two runs over six innings.

UNDATED (AP) _ The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers have padded their substantial division leads with Monday victories. Gerrit Cole recorded 14 more strikeouts and George Springer launched a 10th-inning homer to lead the Astros to a 3-2 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers. Joc Pederson homered twice and drove in five runs as the Dodgers outscored Colorado, 16-9.

Monday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Atlanta 6 Toronto 3

Final Chi Cubs 5 Seattle 1

Final Houston 3 Milwaukee 2 (10 Innings)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Texas 7 N-Y Yankees 0

Final Minnesota 4 Detroit 3

Final Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 4 (10 Innings)

Final Cleveland 11 Chi White Sox 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 7 Washington 3

Final Philadelphia 7 Cincinnati 1

Final St. Louis 3 San Francisco 1

Final Arizona 14 San Diego 7

Final L-A Dodgers 16 Colorado 9

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (9)Notre Dame 35 Louisville 17