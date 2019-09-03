Tickets available for Sunflower Diversified pancake dinner

Tickets for the 19th annual Sunflower Diversified Services pancake dinner and related raffle are now available.

The event is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Prince of Peace Parish Center, 4100 Broadway. Earlier that day, Sunflower will host the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee at 9 a.m. at Westside Market, 5523 10th .

“The Sunflower pancake dinner and entertainment are popular attractions each year,” said Connie Oetken, Sunflower director of development. “It is always gratifying to see the tremendous community support for clients and staff.”

Sunflower, a non-profit agency, serves infants, toddlers and adults with intellectual disabilities and delays in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties.

Tickets for the all-you-can-eat, pancake-and-sausage dinner are $5 each. They are available in advance or at the door for dine-in or carry-out. In addition, raffle tickets are available from now until the pancake feed, where Scott Donovan of Eagle Radio will host a live remote and FX Unlimited, DJ, will entertain with background music.

Each raffle ticket is $5; for those who buy five, the sixth is free. They are available in advance and at the dinner; ticket holders do not have to be present to win. Prizes include gift cards for various restaurants, Dillons and Ellinwood Packing.

“Brad and Sarah Shirer have graciously agreed to be the raffle-ticket sponsors for the second time,” Oetken noted. “We cannot thank them enough for their continued willingness to support people with disabilities and delays.”

The Sept. 19 events signify the official launch of Sunflower’s annual Sunrise Campaign. All proceeds from Sunflower fundraisers are used to directly support clients in the five-county service area.

“Central Kansans have a long legacy of supporting their neighbors who need a helping hand,” Oetken said. “We trust that support will continue. Private donations are critical because they help fill some of the financial gaps for adaptive equipment, medical and dental services, and more.”

For more information or to purchase dinner and/or raffle tickets, call 620-792-1325. Sunflower is in its 53rd year.