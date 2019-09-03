September 14th designated as “Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Day”

On Friday, September 13th, the Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Foundation will conduct their 9th annual Radiothon that will be hosted on all four Eagle Radio stations in Great Bend. The next day the local organization will have their own day in Barton County. Barton County Commissioners Monday passed a proclamation designating Saturday, September 14th as “Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Day.” Kans for Kids is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year after the Reif family of Hoisington began collecting aluminum cans to raise money to help with the medical expenses of the Reif’s 10-month old niece who had cancer. Here’s Kans for Kids Co-Director Deb Reif.

Deb Reif Audio

Expanding into Barton, Pawnee, Russell and Rice Counties over the years, Kans for Kids has helped 35 families financially and spiritually over that time, an effort that has left its mark on Central Kansas according to Commissioner Jim Daily.

Jim Daily Audio

The 9th annual Radiothon presented by Comfort Pro will run from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday September 13th. You can call in your pledge that day at 1-620-588-HERO… that’s 1-620-588-4376.