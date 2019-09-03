Police: Motorcycle crash that killed Kan. man under investigation

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities have released additional details involving a fatal weekend motorcycle crash in Kansas.

Just before 7p.m. Friday, police responded to report of an injury accident in the 1500 Block of West Pawnee in Wichita, according to office Charley Davidson.

A 2004 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle driven by David Nguyen, 22, Wichita, was westbound on Pawnee at a high rate of speed, according to Davidson.

The motorcycle struck a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by a 45-year-old man who had pulled out of a private drive to travel eastbound on Pawnee.

Nguyen was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, according to Davidson.

The accident remains under investigation. It is the 19th fatality accident in Wichita in 2019 and the third motorcycle fatality accident, according to Davidson.