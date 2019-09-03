Police: Kan. man jailed after punching store’s self-checkout register

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony charges after a weekend incident at a grocery store in Salina.

Just before 4p.m. Saturday, police responded to Dillons, 1235 East Cloud in Salina after report of a disturbance, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

Brian Bowman, 53, was using the store’s self-checkout register when he allegedly became frustrated and punched the Toshiba register, causing $1,100 in damage.

Police arrested him on requested charges of felony damage to property, according to Forrester.