Police identify Kansas woman who died in head-on crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal weekend crash and have identified the victim.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a Nissan Extera driven Kaitlin Whelan, 30, Wichita, was westbound on 21st Street near Tealbook in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The Nissan crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck a Hyundai Elantra driven by a 24-year-old woman head-on.

Whelan was pronounced dead at the scene. EMS transported the 24-year-old woman to a local hospital. She remains hospitalized with serious injuries, according to Davidson.

Whelan was not wearing a seat belt, according to Davidson.