Police: 4 arrested after weekend drug bust in Kansas

COWLEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on charges after a weekend drug bust.

Following an investigation, police served a drug search warrant just after 9p.m. Saturday at a home in the 800 Block of South C Street in Arkansas City. Evidence collected at the residence led to the arrest of four individuals including Heather Elizabeth Duncan, 35, of Arkansas City, on suspicion of three felony counts of possession of a depressant and one felony count of possession of methamphetamine, as well as one misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnny Lee Knight, 60, also of Arkansas City, was arrested on suspicion of three felony counts of possession of a depressant, as well as one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug

paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Duncan and Knight were transported to and booked into the Cowley County Jail in lieu of $11,000

bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City. Both have posted bond and been released.

Gregory Dean May II, 39, and Christina Mae Wendt, 36, both of Arkansas City, were arrested on

suspicion of one felony count each of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a depressant,

as well as one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

May and Wendt were transported to and booked into the county jail in lieu of $6,000 bond through

Arkansas City district court. Both are still in custody.