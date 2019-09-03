New economic development plan revealed for Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Since the City of Great Bend decided to terminate the agreement with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce for their economic development services in June, a committee including Great Bend City Council and Chamber representatives have been discussing a restructured economic development structure.

The City Council revealed the rough outline of the format at Tuesday’s meeting, stating the new entity would be a 501c(6) non-profit organization known as the Great Bend Economic Development Commission. The Commission would request funding from the City of Great Bend each year.

“I think there are some concerns of it being in the hands of the city, and honestly the city administrator being the boss of the economic director,” councilmember Jolene Biggs said. “There were some concerns in the community about that.”

The Commission would be governed by a five-person Board of Directors including two city council members, two chamber representatives, and one at-large member. Leading the department would be a newly-hired director.

The city council voted 5-1 to approve the committee’s recommendation for the new structure. Barry Bowers cast the lone dissenting vote and questioned the structure for why the Commission had to be separate, how benefits were going to be paid to the director that wasn’t a city employee, and the need to renovate a new office.

“The little report I got to vote on this excluded things like funding, partnerships, and a whole lot of details,” Bowers said. “I feel like I got this paragraph that says ‘let’s just do this because I trust you all.'”

The recommendation will move economic development from its current location with the Great Bend Chamber at 1125 Williams, and place it at the Great Bend Events Center. Renovations, not to exceed $100,000, will be needed to transform the former Harper office complex on the east side of Events Center.

City funding will be provided by the 20% portion of the ½ cent sales tax designated for economic development. The current budget allots approximately $147,000 for economic development. Mark Calcara, a member of the mayoral committee assigned with restructuring the program, mentioned there was the possibility of the local business community donating funding that would lead to a successful economic development platform.

“I spent about a day and a half in Garden City with their economic development director,” said Calcara. “What she told me made a lot of sense. There’s another level of transparency that is created with a separate entity that has to operate independently within the confines of the Board of Directors and then at the same time has reporting responsibilities to the city.”

Earlier this summer, the Chamber Executive Committee was told there was an unhappiness with the progress in economic development over the last few years. The contract with the Chamber for economic development services ends December 31, 2019. City Administrator Kendal Francis mentioned the hope is to have the newly-structured format in place by Jan. 1, 2020.