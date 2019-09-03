Olathe – Mary Ann Jeroue, 85, passed away August 31, 2019, at Villa St. Francis, Olathe, Kansas. She was born February 24, 1934, to Arthur and Gladys (Welch, Morell) Mahaffy in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She married Charles H. Jeroue July 18, 1953, at Marlette, Michigan.

A former Great Bend/Hoisington resident, Mary worked for USD #428 as a crossing guard for Lincoln School, owned C & M Upholstery Sales with Charles, worked for Marlette Homes and BCCC. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Painting, Ceramics and Gardening were her passions, her Family was her life.

Survivors include, two sons, Kenneth (Barbara) Jeroue of Russell, KS, and Kelly (Kathi) Jeroue of Great Bend, KS; five daughters, Barbara Gordon of Priest River, Idaho, Jody (Steve) Klepper of Great Bend, KS, Cindy Maser of Clovis, NM, Jacqueline Jeroue of Fresno, CA, and Tammy (Todd) Alsup of Olathe, KS; three brothers, Charles (Marlene) Mahaffy of Peck, MI, Lawrence (Sharon) Mahaffy of Romeo, MI and Brian (Jill) Mahaffy of St Clair; one sister, Brenda (Gary) Carty of Royse City, TX; 14 Grandchildren, Kasey (Kayla), Kaleb, Kynzi, Nicole (Dave), Kendra (Jerry), Tina, Charlie (Mandy), Mark (Misty), Brandon (Michelle), Michelle, Brian, Dannielle (Bryce), Taylor, Spencer; 20 Great-Grandchildren, Carter, Parker, Peighton, Braylynn, Phoebe, Samuel, Aiden, Jordan, Travis, Trystan, Austin, Ethan, Logan, Macy, Hayden, Harper, Karter, Makenna, Makeila, Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Jeroue; a son, Tracy Jeroue; a granddaughter, Dionne Jeroue Reed and son-in-law Douglas Gordon.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Reverend Dwight Dozier presiding. Interment will be in the Hoisington Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to Crossroads Hospice or First Assembly of God Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530