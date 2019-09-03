Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Marjorie Dawn Moeder, 80, passed away August 30, 2019, at ComfortCare Homes Of Wichita. She was born April 26, 1939, at Hutchinson, to Ralph and Audra (Woodson) Scott. Marjorie married Leo P. Moeder March 19, 1960, in Miami, Okla. He died January 7, 2018.

A long time Hoisington resident, Marjorie was an office manager for Dr. Robert Moore in Hoisington and she retired as an administrative technician from the Veteran’s Administration in Wichita. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Odin, and V.F.W. Auxiliary, Hoisington.

Marjorie is survived by three daughters, Robin Walker and husband Sam of Wichita, Beth Myers and husband Shaun of Albuquerque, NM, Lee Axman and husband Dan of Olmitz; five grandchildren, Naomi Moeder, Matthew Auble, Meghann Coble, Tyler Axman and wife Taci, and Nick Jones; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Leo P.; a daughter, Jamie Moeder; and four sisters, Lydia Butler, Marie Smith, Robin Conde; and a sister-of-the-heart, Carol Moeder.

Vigil with Rosary will be 7 p.m., Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Odin, celebrated by Father Don Bedore. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, 415 N. Main, Hoisington, KS.

Memorials are suggested to Clara Barton Foundation or Holy Family Cemetery Fund, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.

