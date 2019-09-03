Kansas City takes on Detroit in division play

Detroit Tigers (40-95, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (49-89, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (3-11, 4.66 ERA) Royals: Mike Montgomery (3-7, 4.66 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City will host Detroit in a matchup of division rivals.

The Royals are 25-38 against the rest of their division. Kansas City is hitting a collective batting average of .244 this season, led by Whit Merrifield with an average of .299.

The Tigers are 19-41 against the rest of their division. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .291 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an OBP of .340.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 65 extra base hits and is batting .248. Hunter Dozier is 9-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Cabrera leads the Tigers with 122 hits and has 52 RBIs. Ronny Rodriguez is 9-for-39 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .253 batting average, 7.08 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .277 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jake Newberry: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (elbow).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin), John Hicks: (illness).