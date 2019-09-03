Kan. man told undercover officers someone stole cocaine from him

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to 210 months in federal prison for selling drugs and guns to undercover officers, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Heriberto Armendariz-Garcia, 39, Wellsville, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. In his plea, he admitted he met multiple times with undercover officers, selling them cocaine, methamphetamine and firearms.

During the course of the investigation he sold or arranged for the sale of nine kilograms of cocaine, 4.8 kilograms of methamphetamine, 16 firearms and 232 rounds of ammunition.

During one meeting with undercover officers, Armendariz-Garcia told them someone had stolen four kilograms of cocaine from him and when “the people down south” found out he might lose his house.