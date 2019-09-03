Dateline – Hoisington

Doris Ann Whithorn, 84, died September 2, 2019, at Great Bend Health and Rehabilitation. She was born October 5, 1934, in Oskaloosa, Missouri, the daughter of Virgil and Annabelle (Page) Turner.

She was married to Richard Freeman and he died on July 12, 1955.

On December 4, 1959, she married Howard V. Whithorn, in Kingman, Kansas. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2011.

A resident of Hoisington since 1962, she was a homemaker.

She is survived by six brothers; Jim Turner of Arcadia, Charles Turner of Raytown, Missouri, Carl Turner of Pittsburg, Jack Turner of Arcadia, Bill Turner of Fort Scott, and Junior Turner of Arma; and four stepdaughters, Carole Richardson, Sharon Snell, Bonnie Miller, and Rona Smith; and many neices and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, a brother, Robert Turner, a sister Barbara Howell; and a stepson, Larry Whithorn.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 6th, 2019, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Don Fisher presiding. Burial will follow in Hoisington Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Kans for Kids in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.