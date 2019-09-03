Dateline – Odin

David G. Demel, 59, died September 2, 2019, at his home near Odin, Kansas. He was born September 29, 1959, the son of August J. “Gus” and Katherine M. (Hickel) Demel. He graduated from Claflin High School in 1978.

A lifetime resident of Odin, David was a farmer and stockman. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council #2630 of Odin.

On September 6, 1997, he married Vyona Jo “Jodee” Clark at Holy Family Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Jodee Clark; children, Michael Clark (Demel) and wife Dallas Lemonds, Shane Demel, all of Odin, Coryee Edmonson of Hoisington; grandchildren, Dustin Edmonson of Great Bend, Courtney Edmonson and Brandi Edmonson both of Hoisington, and Tyler Lemonds of Pretty Prairie; great grandchildren, Lane Slaughter, Audree and Sean Lemonds, and a little bean on the way; eight siblings, Vernon Demel and wife Janice of Moundridge, Carol Nichol and husband Daryl Lee of Lakewood, Colorado, Gary Demel and wife Renee of Great Bend, Sharon Eichkorn and husband Bill of Hutchinson, Maurice Demel and wife Gaila of Ellinwood, Dale Demel and wife Michelle of Odin, Kurt Demel and wife Cindy of Larned, and Kirby Demel and wife Amy of Wichita.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Norman Eugene Demel.

Friends may call 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with family to receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Vigil with Kinghts of Columbus Rosary will begin at 7 p.m., all at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Odin. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Sunflower Diversified in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.