Cop Shop (8/30 – 9/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/30)

Storm Damage

At 12:40 a.m. storm damage was reported in the 800 block of NW 50 Avenue in Hoisington.

Fire

At 1:39 a.m. a fire was reported in Ellinwood.

EMS Assistance

At 6:34 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 912 Centre Street in Albert.

8/31

Fire

At 9:29 a.m. a fire was reported at 397 SE 5 Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:44 a.m. an accident was reported a E. Barton County Road & NE 140 in Ellinwood.

EMS Assistance

At 5 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 212 NE 180 Road in Hoisington. Subject transported to Clara Barton Hospital.

Fire

At 7:29 p.m. a vehicle fire was reported at 593 NW 10 Avenue.

9/1

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:29 a.m. a burglary was reported at 1807 Washington Street.

9/2

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:32 a.m. an accident was reported in the 200 block of SE 100 Avenue in Ellinwood.

Theft

At 5:59 p.m. a theft was reported at 25 NE 27 Avenue.