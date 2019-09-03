Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/30 – 9/2)

8/30

BOOKED: Joshua Anderson of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $1,123.50 cash only or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Garrett Mallow on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation x4, no bond.

BOOKED: Cody Buckingham on BTDC case for aggravated robbery, bond is set at $100,000 C/S. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond is $1,089.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond is $696.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond is $647.50 cash only. Rice County District Court warrant for contempt, bond is $522 cash only.

BOOKED: Peter Zamarripa on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Curtis Rosas on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Annalise Moore of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Angela Patton on Rush County case for order to report.

BOOKED: Toby J. Barnes of Abbyville on Barton District case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Shawn Mossberg of Great Bend on domestic battery and assault case with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Cory Bradley of New Mexico on BTDC case for time served.

8/31

BOOKED: Jerret Williams of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DUI an no seat belt with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Gregory Kowalsky on BTDC warrant for FTA, bond is set at $200 cash only or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Miguel A. Gonzalez of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,053.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $852.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,067.50 cash only.

RELEASED: Bryanne Biggs-Zamarripa for Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Shawn Mossberg of Great Bend on domestic battery and assault case after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Blaine Snyder on GBMC warrant for contempt after serving time.

RELEASED: Gregory Kowalsky on BTDC warrant for FTA with $200 cash bond.

9/1

BOOKED: Corey Chambers of Hoisington on Barton County case for disorderly conduct, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Zachary Younger of Great Bend on Great Bend Police Department case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Joseph Kelso of Chase on Stafford County case for battery DV bond set at $2,500 surety.

BOOKED: Juvenile male on BTDC case for burglary, no bond.

BOOKED: Tiffany Wedgeworth on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $500 cash only by defendant. BCDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,500 cash only by defendant. BCDC case for child abuse, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Corey Chambers of Hoisington on Barton County case for disorderly conduct after posting a bond of $500.

RELEASED: Joseph Kelso of Chase on Battery DV after posting a surety bond of $2,500.

RELEASED: Jerret Williams of Great Bend on BCDC case for DUI an no seat belt, posted bond amount of $1,000 C/S through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Juvenile on BTDC case.

RELEASED: Peter Zamarripa on BTDC case for serve sentence after serving his time in full.

RELEASED: Curtis Rosas on GBMC case for serve sentence after serving his time in full.

RELEASED: Brayden Powell-Rand on BTDC case for serve sentence after serving his time in full.

RELEASED: Zachary Younger of Great Bend on GBPD case for domestic battery, posted $1,000 bond.

9/2

BOOKED: Antonio Rodriguez on Douglas County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $4,000 C/S. Douglas County warrant for failure to appear x2, bond set at $1,000 C/S each. Jewell County District Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $500 cash only. Leavenworth District Court warrant for burglary, theft, criminal damage, no bond.

BOOKED: Rhiannon Lynn Mossberg on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $1,000 C/S. Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $2,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Angela Patton on Rush County case for order to report.

RELEASED: Jose Vallegas on GBMC case for domestic battery after posting $2,500 surety bond.

RELEASED: Annalise Moore on GBMC warrant for contempt of court after posting $287.50 cash only bond.