Barton County proceeds will bridge replacement plans for East Barton County Road

It’s not the original Walnut crossing that allowed travelers to cross Walnut Creek on the Santa Fe Trail in the mid 1800’s, but a bridge on East Barton County Road has allowed area residents to cross the creek for almost 100 years. That structure is now about to be replaced. Barton County Commissioners Monday authorized Kirkham, Michael and Associates to proceed with design work to replace the bridge that is located 2.9 miles East of the U.S. Highway 281 and Kiowa Road intersection on the east side of Great Bend. Here’s Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman.

The plan is for Kirkham Michael to design a reinforced concrete bridge that will be wider than the current structure and allow a better flow of agricultural related equipment to pass.

The design work will cost the county $49,600 and will be paid for out of the special bridge replacement fund.