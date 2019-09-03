Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Arlyn Edward Boxberger, 88, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home in Great Bend. He was born January 8, 1931 in Otis the son of J. Edward and Pauline (Mai) Boxberger. He was united in marriage to Valeria “Vicki” Siedl on September 14, 1958 in Great Bend.

Arlyn has been a residence of Great Bend since 1958, coming from Ellis County. He was a construction superintendent with Clarke, Lindholm and Boxberger Construction Company. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed being with his family, hunting and University of Kansas basketball.

Survivors include his wife Vicki of the home; son Randy Boxberger and wife Cherie of Houston, Texas; brothers Dennis Boxberger of Otis and Kenneth Boxberger of Salina; two grandchildren Megan Boxberger and Erin Boxberger. He was preceded in death by brother Vernon and four sisters Doris Blank, Florence Ernest, Frances Huffman and Norma Schwein.

Visitation will be 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with family present 5 to 6 pm Tuesday September 3, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Barbara Jones presiding. Burial will follow at Galatia Cemetery.

Memorial has been established with Trinity Lutheran Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530