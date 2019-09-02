Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 94. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 9 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 95.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.