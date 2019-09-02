Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 94. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 9 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.