Police: Search underway for Kansas felon in fatal stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. –Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing and asking for help to locate a suspect.

Just after 8p.m. Sunday, police responded to 1213 SE 33rd Street in Topeka on a report of a stabbing., according to Lt. Manual Munoz.

Officers located 41-year-old Raymond Lee Smith suffering from life-threatening injuries at the scene. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced Smith deceased.

Information gathered has led investigators to issue an attempt to locate for Andrew Timothy Evans, 40 of Topeka.

Evans is being sought as a person of interest and was last seen leaving the area on foot. Munoz advised the public not to approach Evans and notify law enforcement immediately.

Evans has two previous burglary convictions, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. He had been out of prison since November 2017.