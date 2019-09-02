Labor Day Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and LeSean McCoy have agreed to a $4 million, 1-year deal to reunite the two-time All-Pro running back with coach Andy Reid, according to a person with knowledge of the talks. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because McCoy still must pass a physical. That could be done as early as Sunday, allowing McCoy a full week to prepare for the season opener in Jacksonville. McCoy spent his first six seasons in Philadelphia, four of them under Reid.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nick Senzel and Phillip Ervin hit solo home runs, Luis Castillo pitched six effective innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 to end a four-game losing streak and salvage a split of their doubleheader. With the 4-3 win in the first game and the Chicago Cubs’ 4-0 loss to Milwaukee, the Cardinals gained a half game in the NL Central to increase their division lead to three games.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez left the second game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals after being hit by a pitch. Daniel Ponce de Leon plunked Suarez on the left hand with his first pitch of the at-bat in the fifth inning. He hit his 40th home run in the first game.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi matched a career high with four hits and stole three bases in his return from the injured list, leading the Kansas City Royals past the Baltimore Orioles 6-4. Meibrys Viloria drove in the go-ahead run for the Royals with a two-out single in the seventh inning.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — New Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more, and the fourth-ranked Sooners rolled past Houston 49-31. It was Hurts’ first game for Oklahoma since he transferred from Alabama. He put on a show as his predecessor, 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, watched. He posted 508 total yards, the fifth-most in school history.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — After an easy first week at the U.S. Open, Rafael Nadal figures to have a challenge in the fourth round. The No. 2 seed faces No. 22 Marin Cilic in a matchup of past champions, with the winner getting a spot in the quarterfinals. Nadal has played just two matches and spent a little more than four hours on the court, getting a walkover in the second round and winning twice in straight sets. Cilic, the 2014 champion, hopes to improve to 6-0 in fourth-round matches at Flushing Meadows.

UNDATED (AP) _ One day after Houston teammate Justin Verlander pitched a no-hitter, Gerrit Cole looks to stay on a roll of his own when the Astros visit Milwaukee on Labor Day. Cole (15-5, 2.85 ERA) is 11-0 with a 2.06 ERA in his last 16 starts and needs six strikeouts to regain the major league lead from Verlander, who whiffed 14 batters Sunday during his third career no-hitter — second in Toronto. With four weeks to go, Verlander and Cole appear to be running 1-2 in the AL Cy Young Award race.

UNDATED (AP) _ Dodgers rookie pitcher Dustin May is listed as day to day after being hit in the head by a line drive. May was injured Sunday when a liner by Jake Lamb struck him on the right side of the head in Arizona. The 21-year-old passed a concussion test and was diagnosed with a bruise. The 6-foot-6 May is one of the top pitching prospects for the NL West leaders.

UNDATED (AP) _ The Cubs will see how Yu Darvish is feeling, a day after he was scratched from a start because of tightness in his right forearm. Darvish is 3-2 with a 2.93 ERA over his last nine starts. He has been dealing with the issue for about five outings. The Cubs haven’t sent him for any tests, and manager Joe Maddon thinks Darvish will be able to take his next turn in the rotation Saturday at Milwaukee.

TOKYO (AP) — A judo world champion from Iran is afraid to return home after disobeying orders from the government to withdraw from the world championships in Tokyo to avoid a potential bout against an Israeli opponent. The International Judo Federation says that Saeid Mollaei was ordered to withdraw from last week’s competition by Iranian’s deputy sports minister. The IJF said Mollaei was then called by the Iranian Olympic Committee president, who said security services were at his parents’ house.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Atlanta 5 Chi White Sox 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 2 Toronto 0

Final Tampa Bay 8 Cleveland 2

Final Minnesota 8 Detroit 3

Final N-Y Yankees 5 Oakland 4

Final Kansas City 6 Baltimore 4

Final Seattle 11 Texas 3

Final Boston 4 L-A Angels 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 4 Cincinnati 3 (1st game)

Final Washington 9 Miami 3

Final Milwaukee 4 Chi Cubs 0

Final Pittsburgh 6 Colorado 2

Final San Diego 8 San Francisco 4

Final L-A Dodgers 4 Arizona 3 (11 Innings)

Final Philadelphia 5 N-Y Mets 2

Final Cincinnati 5 St. Louis 3 (2nd game)

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (4)Oklahoma 49 Houston 31