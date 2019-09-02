Kan. man held on $1M bond for alleged sex crimes at home daycare

SHAWNEE COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for sex crimes that are alleged to have occurred at a home daycare.

On Tuesday criminal charges were filed against Kyle Scott, 35, Topeka, for alleged sex crimes against a child, according to Shawnee County District’s office.

A three-year-old attending daycare at a home in the 5500 block of SW 18th Terrace in Topeka on August 21, reported the incident to family members who contacted police.

On August 22, police arrested Scott in Topeka on requested charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and lewd and lascivious conduct, according to the county attorney.

He is being held on a bond of $1 million and is scheduled for court on September 5, according to the county attorney.