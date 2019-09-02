Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

Join Chip Monday through Friday at 10:00 a.m. on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM as Chip Flory runs through the days agriculture headlines with not just the news but news on why they are happening.

Chip Flory

Chip joined Pro Farmer as a floor reporter for Futures World News in January 1988 after graduating from Iowa State University with a degree in Ag Journalism. He spent 3 years reporting from the floors of the Chicago Board of Trade and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Bureau Chief for FWN.

Chip moved to the Pro Farmer headquarters in 1991 where he started as Electronic Services Editor. With Pro Farmer, he has been Sr. Market Analyst, General Manager, Editor of the company’s flagship newsletter and is now Editorial Director.

Chip is also host of Farm Journal Media’s two daily radio shows, AgriTalk and AgriTalk After the Bell. AgriTalk After the Bell’sgoal is to be the go-to radio program for farmers and ranchers that are looking to dig deeper into the markets each afternoon.

Chip was Editor of Pro Farmer Newsletter from 1997 until 2014. As Editorial Director, he continues to play a role in gathering and delivering the news, information and perspective to help the 10,000-plus Members of Pro Farmer make smart business, farm policy and risk-management decisions.

Growing up on a farm in the east-central Iowa community of Oxford Junction, Chip was very active in 4-H, an interest that he passed on to his kids Emily and Thomas. Chip and his wife Sue currently live in Denver (not the mile-high… the mile-wide Denver just north of Waterloo, Iowa).