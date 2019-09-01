Registered Kan. sex offender admits sending 12-year-old obscene material

WICHITA, KAN. – A registered sex offender in Kansas pleaded guilty Thursday to production of child pornography and other child exploitation charges, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Daniel Eric Merida, 35, El Dorado, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of producing child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography, one count of transporting child pornography, two counts of possessing child pornography, and one count of sending obscene material to a minor.

In his plea, Merida admitted using the internet to contact a minor beginning in 2012 when she was 12 years old. He used the internet to sexually exploit the victim, sending her obscene material and well as child pornography. During a search in March 2018, he was found in possession of additional child pornography. After his arrest in November 2018, a second search revealed the defendant had used online storage to transport more child pornography, and he was in possession of more child pornography on his phone.

Sentencing is set for November 18, 2019. The government has agreed to argue for a sentence of no more than 40 years in federal prison. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Wichita Police Department, and Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case with assistance from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Elizabeth Township Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart is prosecuting.